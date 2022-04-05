Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Holdings Decreased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

NYSEARCA VAW traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,310. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $171.56 and a twelve month high of $201.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.80 and a 200 day moving average of $187.12.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

