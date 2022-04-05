Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,036,000 after buying an additional 1,096,646 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 48,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 93,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,188. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $52.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.