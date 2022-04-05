Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €105.00 by Berenberg Bank

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) received a €105.00 ($115.38) price target from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on Varta in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €113.00 ($124.18) target price on Varta in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Varta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €99.00 ($108.79).

ETR VAR1 opened at €97.30 ($106.92) on Tuesday. Varta has a 12 month low of €78.50 ($86.26) and a 12 month high of €165.90 ($182.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 42.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €91.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

