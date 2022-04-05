Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) PT Raised to $6.50

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vasta Platform has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $470.68 million, a PE ratio of -21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vasta Platform ( NASDAQ:VSTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vasta Platform will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vasta Platform by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 932,073 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its position in Vasta Platform by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,048 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP raised its position in Vasta Platform by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,272,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 349,739 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vasta Platform in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vasta Platform by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vasta Platform Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.