Veracity Capital LLC Buys 29 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 25.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Shopify by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $84,008,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $732.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $510.02 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $724.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,156.51. The company has a market capitalization of $91.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,136.80.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

