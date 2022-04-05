Veracity Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 115,183 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 27,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 95,280 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $48.83. 262,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,020,340. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $199.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

