Veracity Capital LLC Has $613,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.85. 19,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,275,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $130.29 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.