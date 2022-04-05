Veracity Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 161.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.35.

ISRG traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.69. 7,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,316. The company has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

