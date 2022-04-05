Veracity Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,417 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $7.15 on Tuesday, hitting $270.56. 12,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.16 and its 200 day moving average is $322.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

