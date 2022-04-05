Veracity Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,285 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 76,061 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $72,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,053 shares of company stock worth $30,503,844. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,059. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $83.42 and a one year high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

