Veracity Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,351 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,801,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $482,332,000 after acquiring an additional 126,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,720,000 after purchasing an additional 318,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,190,000 after purchasing an additional 72,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,963,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.82. 11,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $77.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

