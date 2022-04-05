Veracity Capital LLC Raises Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $6.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $513.01. 3,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,082. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $428.97 and a one year high of $679.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $576.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71 and a beta of 0.99.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $610.57.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

