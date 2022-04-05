Veracity Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,463 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after buying an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 58,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,690 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 0.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 21.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,095,000 after purchasing an additional 257,615 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.62. 26,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,574. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.36. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,430. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.