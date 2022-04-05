Veracity Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after buying an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Bank of America by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,410,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Bank of America by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,640 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,235,544. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

