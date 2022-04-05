Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VSTM. StockNews.com downgraded Verastem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

VSTM stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $285.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.95. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.94.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 76.14% and a negative net margin of 3,468.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 316.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 122,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 1,790.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 906,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 858,150 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

