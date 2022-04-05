Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Verastem’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.75.
Shares of VSTM stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 4.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,923,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 85,385 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the second quarter worth $162,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 1.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Verastem in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.
About Verastem (Get Rating)
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
