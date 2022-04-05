Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Verastem’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 76.14% and a negative net margin of 3,468.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 4.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,923,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 85,385 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the second quarter worth $162,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 1.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Verastem in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

