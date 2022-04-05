Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Verastem’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.75.

VSTM stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 76.14% and a negative net margin of 3,468.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,923,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 85,385 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Verastem in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verastem by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 19,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

