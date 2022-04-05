Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Reduced by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,381,000 after purchasing an additional 440,101 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.6% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68. The company has a market cap of $220.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

