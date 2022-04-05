VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBNK opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. VersaBank. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $325.45 million and a PE ratio of 16.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank. during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank. during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank. during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank. during the third quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VersaBank. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

