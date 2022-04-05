Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.20.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $268.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $269.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,101 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,506,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,039 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,077,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,855,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.