Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.20.
Shares of VRTX stock opened at $268.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $269.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,101 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,506,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,039 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,077,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,855,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
