Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Down 7.4%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.27 and last traded at $21.46. 11,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 908,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VERV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $85,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 35,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,588 shares of company stock worth $6,216,754.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

