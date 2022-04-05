Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,820,000 after buying an additional 43,267 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average of $109.54. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 276.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.84.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

