Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $97.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

