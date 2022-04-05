Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.14.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $414.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $397.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.40 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

