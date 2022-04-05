Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 422.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,593 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.09% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTRB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,309,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 267,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.