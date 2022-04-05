Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Blackstone by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $8,045,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 715,233 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,395 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Blackstone stock opened at $130.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

