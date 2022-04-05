Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

DIS opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

