Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $834,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street stock opened at $85.84 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $104.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

