Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $962,000 Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUEM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,111.1% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 161,436 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUEM opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $31.87.

