Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Celanese by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CE stock opened at $143.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.17. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

