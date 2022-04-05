Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,737 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNG stock opened at $141.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.51 and a fifty-two week high of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

