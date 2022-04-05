Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,184,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.11. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Cardinal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.