Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 338 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 153,834 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,801 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.90. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

