Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 521 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 62.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 112.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 62.0% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in First Hawaiian by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter.

FHB stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FHB. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

