Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,629 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.72 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.68.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $725,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.