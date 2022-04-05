Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $94.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.12. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $90.10 and a 52 week high of $109.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.