Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 303 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWTR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.