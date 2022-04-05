Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,791. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.28. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,796 shares of company stock valued at $309,341. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

