Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. 13,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 30,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

Vicinity Centres operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, operation, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Property Investment and Strategic Partnerships segments. The Property Investment segment comprises of net property income derived from investment in retail property.

