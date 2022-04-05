Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. 13,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 30,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23.
Vicinity Centres Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNRAF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicinity Centres (CNRAF)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.