Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of VLGEA opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. Village Super Market has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $25.79.
Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $537.41 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%.
VLGEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Village Super Market in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Village Super Market Company Profile (Get Rating)
Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.
