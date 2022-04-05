Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of VLGEA opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. Village Super Market has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $25.79.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $537.41 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $978,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLGEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Village Super Market in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

