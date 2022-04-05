VINchain Hits Market Capitalization of $3.27 Million (VIN)

VINchain (VIN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, VINchain has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. VINchain has a market cap of $3.27 million and $267,435.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

