Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.41) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Virgin Money UK to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 200 ($2.62) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.28) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 230.89 ($3.03).

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 175.05 ($2.30) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 185.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 185.33. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 151.05 ($1.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.87).

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($67,278.69).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

