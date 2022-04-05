VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,510 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 16,441 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in VMware were worth $10,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of VMware by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 53.6% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE VMW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.85. 19,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,950. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities reduced their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.