VNT Chain (VNT) Market Cap Reaches $519,274.57

VNT Chain (VNT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. VNT Chain has a market cap of $519,274.57 and approximately $5,950.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00037195 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00106601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

