Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 225 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.67.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.81 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

