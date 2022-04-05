Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €58.40 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($64.18) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($57.14) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €61.34 ($67.40).

Get Vonovia alerts:

ETR:VNA opened at €43.53 ($47.84) on Friday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €42.13 ($46.30) and a 12 month high of €60.96 ($66.99). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €49.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.