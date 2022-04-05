Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $45.50 Average PT from Analysts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO opened at $44.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 83.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

