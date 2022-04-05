Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WBA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.58.

Shares of WBA opened at $43.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after buying an additional 1,015,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,276,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

