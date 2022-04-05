Waltonchain Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $44.70 million and $7.31 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001237 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,792,757 coins and its circulating supply is 79,817,545 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

