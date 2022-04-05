WANdisco (LON:WAND) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $316.75

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 316.75 ($4.15) and traded as low as GBX 289 ($3.79). WANdisco shares last traded at GBX 293.25 ($3.85), with a volume of 661 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The company has a market cap of £175.77 million and a PE ratio of -5.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 293.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 316.75.

Get WANdisco alerts:

WANdisco Company Profile (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.